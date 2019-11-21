Shinzo Abe may visit India in December for bilateral meet with PM Modi

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to visit India in mid-December and New Delhi and Tokyo are working out the dates between December 13 and 17 for his annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As for the venue of the bilateral talks, the Indian side is scouting for locations and is considering Odisha and Assam as possible places for the meeting.

While Assam’s Guwahati is the first choice for the bilateral meeting, Odisha’s Bhubaneshwar has emerged as a top contender owing to its infrastructure and local administration.

It is learnt that the picturesque Sun temple in Konark in Odisha could provide a backdrop for the summit meeting between Modi and Abe. Such a picturesque backdrop will be comparable to the summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Modi in Mahabalipuram in October.

In September 2017, when Abe last came to India for the bilateral summit, he visited Ahmedabad and a roadshow was organised to welcome him. In 2018, when Modi visited Japan, he was hosted by Abe at a private dinner at his ancestral home in Yamanashi, the first such reception to be extended to a foreign leader.

Before Abe comes to India, the two sides are expected to hold the first 2+2 ministerial meeting — between the Foreign ministers and Defence ministers — on November 30, sources said. This will lay the groundwork for the visit by the Japanese Prime Minister in December.

Sources said the Northeastern states were identified as the first choice for the venue since Japan is involved in some projects in the region as part of India’s Act East policy. These projects are governed by the North East Forum, presided over by the Japanese ambassador to India and the Foreign Secretary, said the sources. Among the projects, nine are ongoing and three are new. They include road connectivity projects in Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram, forest management projects in Sikkim, Tripura and Nagaland and water supply and sewage projects in Assam.

This will be Abe’s first visit to India since Modi was re-elected in May.

The two leaders, however, have met four times since Modi’s re-election — at the G20 Summit in Osaka in June, th G7 Summit in Biarritz in August, the Eastern Economic Forum meet in Vladivostok in September and ASEAN & East Asia summits in Bangkok in November.