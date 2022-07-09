scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 09, 2022

In rare gesture, PM Modi, Biden and Albanese issue joint statement condoling death of Shinzo Abe

PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and Australian PM Anthony Albanese said Shinzo Abe was a "transformative leader" for Japan and worked tirelessly to advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. The Quad comprised India, the US, Japan and Australia.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 9, 2022 11:20:00 am
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye, File)

In a rare gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and Australian PM Anthony Albanese issued a joint statement on Saturday paying rich tributes to Japanese leader Shinzo Abe and recalled his key role in setting up of the Quad and pushing for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Abe, the 67-year-old former Japanese prime minister, died after being shot while giving a campaign speech in the southern Japanese city of Nara on Friday morning.

From the NYT |Shinzo Abe’s assassination was hard to fathom because it involved a gun — a rare type of crime in Japan

“We, the leaders of Australia, India, and the United States, are shocked at the tragic assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe,” the joint statement of the leaders released here by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

immigration image

“Prime Minister Abe was a transformative leader for Japan and for Japanese relations with each one of our countries. He also played a formative role in the founding of the Quad partnership, and worked tirelessly to advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” they said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are greeted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, during his arrival to the Quad leaders summit at Kantei Palace, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Modi, Biden and Albanese said they will honour Abe’s memory by “redoubling our work” towards a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

“Our hearts are with the people of Japan — and Prime Minister Kishida –in this moment of grief. We will honour Prime Minister Abe’s memory by redoubling our work towards a peaceful and prosperous region,” they said.

Abe, the grandson of former prime minister Nobusuke Kishi, played a pivotal role in shaping the broad contours of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition.

Live Blog

