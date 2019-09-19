Shining UP campaign to mark Yogi govt’s ‘30 months of good governance’

To mark the completion of two-and-a-half years — 30 months — of his government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will highlight the achievements of the government in a booklet, “Vikas evam sushashan ke 30 mah” (30 months of good governance and development) in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertising

The booklet, to be released on Thursday, will give priority to the government’s claims on maintaining law and order and its agenda to achieve the Millennium Development Goals set by the United Nations.

Sources said apart from listing achievements of the state government, the booklet would also list achievements of the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, along with the triple talaq law, are likely to find mention, they said.

Advertising

On Wednesday, media adviser to the CM, Mrityunjay Kumar, also tweeted a link to a video titled “UP ke Karmayogi”. The video attempts to highlight how “because of the works of a saint, UP has started shining in 2.5 years”. “Sanyasi ke karmayoga se damak raha UP ka bhaal” (Because of the work of a saint, forehead of UP is shining). The video also claims that 2.5 years of the Yogi government are better than past 65 years.

The video also lists the achievements of the state government in several schemes such as Ujjwala,Swachh Bharat, apart from construction of toilets, houses for the poor and so on.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of trying to take credit for projects and schemes that were started when his party was in power in the state.

Akhilesh Yadav listed 21 such projects that included Purvanchal Expressway, Super specialty Child Care ward at BRD medical college in Gorakhpur, Gomti River Front, Varuna River Front, Cancer Research Institute, Mirzapur rope-way, Potato and Mango Mandi expressway, Agra Mughal Museum and Kannauj Cow milk plant, among others.

Reacting to Akhilesh’s tweet, Mrityunjay Kumar, claimed that the public had understood the “lies” of Akhilesh. He urged Akhilesh to rather become “positive” and wish for the development of the state and advised Akhilesh to watch the video named “UP ke Karmyogi”, of which he tweeted a link.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at the SP and BSP, accusing the two parties of launching schemes meant for their personal benefit and not for the needy,

“The schemes launched by SP-BSP governments were not meant for the needy but for their own personal benefits… Earlier, the mafia and the corrupt used to take away the benefits,” Adityanath said in Mau district Ghosi town where he inaugurated 21 projects worth over Rs 114 crore and laid foundation stones for 74 projects, worth Rs 51.02 crore.

He said that the BJP dispensation has launched various welfare schemes. “Our government is working towards making the idea of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’ a reality. Women’s dignity is being honoured. The infiltrators are being chased out of the country through NRC,” he added.