Shinde tests positive, had attended Cabinet meeting on Tuesday

Eknath Shinde. (File)

State Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the 14th minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government to catch the infection.

Sources close to Shinde, who tested positive on Wednesday, said he has mild symptoms. “I am fine due to the blessings of all. I urge all those who came in my contact in the last few days to get themselves tested for COVID and take necessary precautions,” the minister tweeted on Thursday.

While on Tuesday, Shinde had attended the state Cabinet meeting, he had visited the site of the Bhiwandi building collapse on Monday.

Two days ago, Minister for School Education Varsha Gaikwad had also tested positive for the virus.

In the recent past, ministers Jitendra Awhad (Housing), Ashok Chavan (Public Works), Dhananjay Munde (Social Justice), Sunil Kedar (Animal Husbandry), Balasaheb Patil (Cooperation), Aslam Shaikh (Ports, Textile), Nitin Raut (Energy), Hasan Mushrif (Rural Development), Abdul Sattar (MoS, Rural Development), Sanjay Bansode (MoS, Environment), Vishwajeet Kadam (MoS, Cooperation) and Bacchu Kadu (MoS, School Education) had tested positive for Covid-19

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd