Shimla water crisis: Govt schools to remain closed for a week

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to shut down all the government schools in Shimla’s municipal area for a week from Monday onwards.

In a notification issued by Director (Higher Education ) Dr Amar Dev, the step has been taken owing to ‘’tourists’ rush during the summer season in Shimla”.

Since most private schools in the town will remain close for summer vacations for a week, the government decided to grant vacations to students in the government primary, middle and higher secondary schools. The school will remain closed till June 8 and will reopen on June 11.

“However, in July, the schools will not shut down for monsoon vacations,” said Director Education. Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj confirmed the decision, without denying that the ongoining water crisis was also a factor for the move.

