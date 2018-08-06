Shimla: Three convicted for four-year-old boy’s murder

The quantum of the punishment will be pronounced on August 13. (Representational Image) The quantum of the punishment will be pronounced on August 13. (Representational Image)

Three people, accused in the kidnapping and murder case of a four-year-old boy, were convicted by Districts and Sessions Judge Shimla Virender Singh on Monday. The quantum of the punishment will be pronounced on August 13.

The convicts in the case, Chander Sharma, Tajender Singh and Vikrant Bakshi, have been in judicial custody since their arrests in 2016.

Four-year-old Yug was kidnapped from his house at Ram Bazaar area on June 14, 2014, for ransom. Yug’s father Vinod Gupta had filed a missing person’s complaint at the Sadar police station within a few hours after the child went missing. Three days later, he had received a letter asking for a ransom in crores.

The boy’s body was found dumped in a water storage tank two years later — on January 2016.

The kidnappers allegedly killed the boy apparently fearing arrest as one of them was known to the family. The case was transferred to the CID on August 14, in 2016, after widespread public protests in the town.

During the investigations, it was found that the accused had tortured the minor, starved him and even forced him to drink liquor before throwing him into a water tank. They had also tied stones to his body.

The skeletal remains of the boy were recovered from the water storage tank when the Municipal Corporation staff went to clean the tank following a jaundice outbreak in the town.

The body’s discovery led to the arrest of the accused, who also confessed the crime during investigations and identified the water tank where the body was dumped. The DNA tests also confirmed the remains being that of Yug.

The accused were booked under Sections 302, 201, 342, 364 A and 120 B of the IPC

