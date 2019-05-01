Shimla rape case: No proof of complainant’s kidnapping, says police

A day after an eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to expedite the investigation in the alleged rape of a 19-year-old woman that happened in Shimla Sunday, the police here said Wednesday that while the complainant had claimed that she was kidnapped and raped in a car, no such proof of kidnapping was found in the police investigation.

Based on a complaint of the girl, an FIR was filed Monday under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 366 (kidnapping) of the IPC.

In the statement to the police, the girl had said that she was kidnapped, raped and left on the road in the area Sunday night.

However, in a statement to the media, the police Wednesday mentioned that in the 1.5 km area from where the complainant had said that she was kidnapped, the CCTV footage checked by the police show that “the victim is walking alone”.

“So far, no evidence of the victim having been kidnapped in a car has been found,” the statement said.

While the girl has mentioned that she was raped by three unknown persons, three days after the alleged incident, no arrests were made in the case.

The police statement issued Wednesday said that a magisterial inquiry was underway and that the report of the inquiry was awaited. “Action will be taken as per rules” once the enquiry report is received, the statement said.