Shimla: One dead after village cut-off due to snow

A 26-YEAR-OLD man died after slipping and falling from a height at a village in Shimla district after the region witnessed fresh snowfall on Saturday.

The deceased had been identified as Anku, a resident of Dodra-Kwar sub-division of Shimla, police said. The sub-division has been cut off from the rest of the district since the first snowfall of the season due to closure of the Chanshal Pass.

Snow also led to the closure of at least 162 roads in the state, mostly in the Shimla zone. Kufri received 5 cm snow on Saturday while Shimla also witnessed light rain and snow. As a result, the Shimla-Rampur highway was blocked at Kufri, as were various other link roads in the district.

Parts of Kinnaur and other districts also received snow and rain in the last 24 hours. Kalpa received 11 cm of snow while Manali and Palampur received 1 mm rainfall.

Temperatures across the state remained several degrees below normal with Shimla recording a minimum temperature of -2 degree Celsius. Kalpa, Keylong and Manali also recorded sub-zero temperatures. According to a weather summary report by the meteorological centre at Shimla, the state received an excess of 46 per cent precipitation in January, leading to below-normal cold conditions. The centre has forecast dry weather for the next one week.

