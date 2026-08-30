Shimla-Kalka toy train service hit by hill slip, over 400 passengers rescued

Shimla-Kalka toy train service latest news: The train movement on the Shimla-Kalka railway section was disrupted on Saturday due to a hill slip near Bridge Number 57 between Koti and Ghumman stations. Following the incident, Northern Railway (NR) took immediate safety measures and arranged road transport to ensure that more than 400 passengers could continue their journey.

In a statement, the zonal railway said that the hill slip occurred at Km 7/16-17 on the Shimla-Kalka section, which is part of the UNESCO World Heritage railway route. It added that as a precautionary measure, four incoming trains were short-terminated at nearby stations.

“Train No. 52456 was short-terminated at Solan, Train No. 52452 at Koti, and Train Nos. 52460 and 52454 at Dharampur Himachal,” the NR said.