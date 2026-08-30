Shimla-Kalka toy train service hit by hill slip, over 400 passengers rescued

The Shimla-Kalka toy train service was disrupted after a hill slip, with over 400 passengers rescued as railway teams responded to the incident.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readAug 30, 2026 09:15 PM IST
Shimla-Kalka toy train service disrupted after hill slip, 400+ rescued (File Photo)Shimla-Kalka toy train service disrupted after hill slip, 400+ rescued (File Photo)
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Shimla-Kalka toy train service latest news: The train movement on the Shimla-Kalka railway section was disrupted on Saturday due to a hill slip near Bridge Number 57 between Koti and Ghumman stations. Following the incident, Northern Railway (NR) took immediate safety measures and arranged road transport to ensure that more than 400 passengers could continue their journey.

In a statement, the zonal railway said that the hill slip occurred at Km 7/16-17 on the Shimla-Kalka section, which is part of the UNESCO World Heritage railway route. It added that as a precautionary measure, four incoming trains were short-terminated at nearby stations.

“Train No. 52456 was short-terminated at Solan, Train No. 52452 at Koti, and Train Nos. 52460 and 52454 at Dharampur Himachal,” the NR said.

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Seven vehicles arranged to shift passengers

The zonal railway arranged a fleet of seven vehicles, including five buses and two Tempo Travellers, to transport passengers from Solan, Koti and Dharampur Himachal to Kalka.

“Approximately 391 passengers, along with 40 train crew and IRCTC staff members, were safely transported back to Kalka station. Vipin Paudwal and onboard TTE staff personally escorted the convoy to ensure passenger safety,” it added.

Food and water provided at Kalka

After reaching Kalka station, passengers were provided with food and drinking water. Railway officials distributed around 250 food packets and water bottles to the travellers, it said. Around 120 passengers were accommodated on Train number 13052, which was specially rescheduled to depart at 1:30 am to ensure onward connectivity.

“The entire operation was conducted smoothly without a single passenger complaint or refund request registered at Kalka station,” it said.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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