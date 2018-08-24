Shimla: Four killed as car falls into gorge

Follow Us:
Friday, August 24, 2018
The four were on their way to Dhanavali village from Nankhari when the incident happened near Dhona village late last night.

August 24, 2018
The incident took place at around 2.45 am when Rahul (29) came to meet his cousin Navin (28) in Vijay Vihar, said a senior police officer. (Representational) Four people killed as car falls into a gorge.(Representational Image)

Four people were killed and three others injured when their car fell into a deep gorge in Nankhari tehsil of Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district, the police said Friday.

The four were on their way to Dhanavali village from Nankhari when the incident happened near Dhona village late Thursday night. A police team reached the spot immediately and started rescue work.

Three youths identified as Ashish alias Ram Lal (25), Surender (30) and Dalip Kumar (26), all residents of Dhanavali, died on the spot, the official said. One of the four injured Hemchand (27) later succumbed to injuries.

The injured – including vehicle owner Suresh (35), Neeraj Kumar (32) and Sunder (25) – have been admitted to a community health centre at Nankhari, he added. On Thursday, eleven people were killed when a vehicle fell into a 200-feet deep gorge in Kullu district.

