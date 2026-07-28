IMD forecasts week-long rain in Shimla, Dehradun; Delhi to see light showers

Dehradun and several other districts of Uttarakhand are likely to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers through the week. Rain activity is expected at most places till July 30 and at many places from July 31 to August 2. (File)

Shimla and Dehradun are likely to see a wet spell over the next seven days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rain and thunderstorms across both hill cities.

Shimla is expected to receive rain with thunderstorms every day until August 2. Maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to hover between 18 and 19 degrees Celsius.

The IMD weather bulletin said that visibility could drop during rain, increasing the risk of vehicles skidding on slippery roads and collisions. Residents have been advised to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter under trees, keep away from water bodies and electrical conductors, and follow official weather advisories.