IMD forecasts week-long rain in Shimla, Dehradun; Delhi to see light showers

Shimla and Dehradun are likely to see a wet spell over the next seven days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rain and thunderstorms across both hill cities.
Shimla is expected to receive rain with thunderstorms every day until August 2. Maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to hover between 18 and 19 degrees Celsius.
The IMD weather bulletin said that visibility could drop during rain, increasing the risk of vehicles skidding on slippery roads and collisions. Residents have been advised to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter under trees, keep away from water bodies and electrical conductors, and follow official weather advisories.
Dehradun and several other districts of Uttarakhand are likely to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers through the week. Rain activity is expected at most places till July 30 and at many places from July 31 to August 2.
Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at a few places on July 28 and at isolated places on July 29 and may continue at isolated places on July 30 and 31.
The weather office has advised residents and travellers to remain cautious, particularly in hilly areas, as heavy rain could trigger landslides, rockfalls and waterlogging at isolated places.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rain from July 28 to July 31. The wet spell is likely to continue on August 1 and 2, with skies turning generally cloudy by afternoon or evening. Moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph have been forecast through the period.
Meanwhile, the national capital region, including Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Noida, have been receiving intermittent short spells of light rain since Monday. Despite the rain, the maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to remain between 32 and 35 degrees Celsius till August 3 and the minimum could hover between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius. Cloudy skies and spells of light rain are likely to continue throughout the week, the latest IMD bulletin said.
#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of the national capital; visuals from Mandi House pic.twitter.com/jV4hrSaaJK
— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2026