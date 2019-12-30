Shimla defies intense cold wave sweeping the region as high hills, lower Himachal shiver

People wear warm cloths to protect themselves in a cold winter day at Ridge in Shimla on Saturday. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar 02/11/19 People wear warm cloths to protect themselves in a cold winter day at Ridge in Shimla on Saturday. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar 02/11/19

While a cold wave has gripped most parts of northern India over the last two weeks, Shimla is witnessing a warmer weather as compared to regions both higher and lower in altitude for the past few days.

On Saturday night, it recorded a minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius while several stations located at lower altitudes, such as Solan (-1.0 degrees Celsius), Palampur (1.0 degrees Celsius) , Sundernagar (-1.0 degrees Celsius), and Una (0.5 degrees Celsius) recorded lower temperatures. Even Hisar and Jaipur recorded lower minimum temperatures.

The maximum temperature of Shimla was 14.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, and several notches higher than the plains of north India where cold-day conditions are prevailing. For instance, the maximum temperatures in Ludhiana and Hisar were less than 11°C, while in Amritsar it was merely 8.2°C. On the other hand, Solan recorded a maximum temperature of 18.5°C.

This is due to several meteorological factors including the presence of a inversion layer and absence of a snow cover. According to Manmohan Singh, head of meteorological centre in Shimla, there is a departure from the usual increase of temperature with height during this time as colder air settles down and a layer of warmer air develops over it.

“It’s a regular phenomenon and occurs every year. The lower regions, including parts of Una in Himachal, are experiencing foggy conditions and the heat absorbed by the earth’s surface during the day time is low. The difference between the day and night temperatures is also less. At Shimla’s height, the air is warmer due to the inversion,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, the upper reaches of Himachal, too, are reeling under intense cold. Among the areas where weather is recorded by the IMD, Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti was the coldest at -11°C.

“The higher reaches of the state are engulfed by a snow cover. When there is snow on the ground, a part of the radiation received from the sun is reflected back while another part is used to melt the snow. So the surface of the earth is heated less and temperatures rise more slowly. Also, due to dry conditions and absence of clouds, a larger part of the heat energy is lost during the night,” said a weather official. In Shimla, however, most of the snow which fell during the season’s first fall has melted away.

With plenty of sunshine and engulfed in a layer of warm air, Shimla has become a temporary haven defying the cold wave sweeping the region. However, this is soon expected to change as the meteorological department has forecast a fresh western disturbance which is likely to affect the western himalayan region from Monday night onwards.

From December 31 to January 4, rain and snow are likely to fall at a few places in the middle and high hills, while rain or thundershowers are expected at isolated places in the low hills.

