Shimla: Covid positive man found dead by roadside

A 56-year-old Covid positive man was found dead by the roadside in Shimla on Tuesday evening, the police said.

According to the police, they were informed by a caller that a man was lying near the green park area in Khalini at around 6 pm. Officials from Police Station East soon rushed to the spot and found the man lying unconscious on the side of a link road. He was rushed to IGMC hospital in Shimla, where he was declared brought dead. The doctors there also later found out that the man was Covid positive.

After initial probe, the deceased was identified as Sarjeet Singh, an employee of the Central Public Works Department. His parents have been informed about his death, and his body has been shifted to the mortuary, the police said.