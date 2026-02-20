Shillong MP Ricky Andrew J Syngkon dies at 54

He was a first-time MP who defeated political heavyweights in his debut election in 2024

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
Feb 20, 2026
Shillong MP Ricky Andrew J Syngkon
Shillong MP Ricky Andrew J Syngkon died on Thursday at the age of 54. Syngkon was one of Meghalaya’s two Lok Sabha MPs.

He had been elected to Parliament in 2024 as a representative of the relatively new regional party, Voice of the People Party, emerging as one of the notable giant-killers of that election. As a political debutante, he had defeated both a sitting Meghalaya minister and a four-time MP to secure his victory.

Before entering politics, he taught economics at the North Eastern Hill University.

On Thursday, he reportedly collapsed while playing football in Shillong and was rushed to the hospital.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma offered condolences.

“Deeply shocked and profoundly saddened by the untimely demise of Hon’ble MP from Shillong, Dr Ricky A J Syngkon. Dr Ricky was a dedicated and compassionate leader, with deep enthusiasm for public service and unwavering commitment to his people. He was rooted in faith and served with humility, vision, and a sincere desire to uplift society. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, friends, and countless well-wishers during this difficult time. May he rest in peace,” Sangma said in a statement.

