Shillong MP Ricky Andrew J Syngkon dies at 54

Shillong MP Ricky Andrew J Syngkon died on Thursday at the age of 54. Syngkon was one of Meghalaya’s two Lok Sabha MPs.

He had been elected to Parliament in 2024 as a representative of the relatively new regional party, Voice of the People Party, emerging as one of the notable giant-killers of that election. As a political debutante, he had defeated both a sitting Meghalaya minister and a four-time MP to secure his victory.

Before entering politics, he taught economics at the North Eastern Hill University.

On Thursday, he reportedly collapsed while playing football in Shillong and was rushed to the hospital.