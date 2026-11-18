Senior Rajasthan IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal has moved the Rajasthan High Court seeking to quash the state government’s prior approval for a detailed investigation against him under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, as well as the preliminary enquiry initiated by the ACB into his alleged corruption.

In the petition, filed through advocate S S Hora, Agrawal has alleged that the hurried approval by the government was based on predetermined considerations and without obtaining his response. He has said that he was not given adequate opportunity to present his case regarding the claims.

On October 28, Agrawal was placed on Awaiting Posting Order (APO) by the Rajasthan government following media reports of his alleged corruption. On October 30, the government cleared an ACB probe against him, and on October 31, placed his wife, IPS officer Prashakha Mathur on APO citing “administrative reasons” for her too, with both being served show cause notices by the Department of Personnel over their assets.