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- Rajasthan High Court
Senior Rajasthan IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal has moved the Rajasthan High Court seeking to quash the state government’s prior approval for a detailed investigation against him under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, as well as the preliminary enquiry initiated by the ACB into his alleged corruption.
In the petition, filed through advocate S S Hora, Agrawal has alleged that the hurried approval by the government was based on predetermined considerations and without obtaining his response. He has said that he was not given adequate opportunity to present his case regarding the claims.
On October 28, Agrawal was placed on Awaiting Posting Order (APO) by the Rajasthan government following media reports of his alleged corruption. On October 30, the government cleared an ACB probe against him, and on October 31, placed his wife, IPS officer Prashakha Mathur on APO citing “administrative reasons” for her too, with both being served show cause notices by the Department of Personnel over their assets.
What were the charges against him
As per the ACB’s assessment, there was “prima facie evidence” of collusion between Agrawal and a private company, with Agrawal allegedly “abusing his position and influence, thereby conferring undue benefits upon himself and the related company, and causing substantial financial loss to the state government.”
ACB said that Agrawal allegedly facilitated benefits for the company, which operates hotels and resorts under the name ‘Ananta’, including relaxations in resort construction conditions, approvals without verification of requisite certificates and special concessional financial packages.
The ACB said that Agrawal purchased a total of 40 villas in Ananta Resorts at Udaipur’s Bujhda and Alwar’s Ajabgarh, in his own name and that of his family members. While Bujhda villas were allegedly purchased for Rs 15 lakh each, Ajabgarh villas were purchased for Rs 15 – Rs 16.5 lakh approximately by the couple, their two sons, as well as Agrawal’s parents in law.
As per ACB Director General Govind Gupta, “These properties were allegedly purchased at a price much lower than the market value.”
“Similarly, it has come to light from confidential sources that on March 27, when the special concessional financial package was issued by the Finance Department to the private company Goyal Fashions Private Limited, 20 villas were registered by Shikhar Agarwal on the same date,” Gupta had said.
On November 2, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, through his office, had said that “the state government is committed to a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption,” while also putting on hold the customised package for the firm at the centre of the allegations along with Agrawal.