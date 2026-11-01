Rajasthan: Amid corruption probe, IAS officer, IPS wife issued show cause notice over assets

The Rajasthan government has issued show cause notices to senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal and his wife IPS officer Prashakha Mathur — both have been put on Awaiting Posting Order for “administrative reasons” — over allegations regarding their immovable assets.
In the notices issued by the Department of Personnel on October 30, both officers have been asked to furnish clarification within seven days.
“In the immovable property statements submitted by you online since 2021, no immovable property has been declared. However, various communications have been submitted to the State government — pursuant to the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1986 — regarding transactions involving immovable properties by you, which took place after 2021. Therefore, you are requested to provide a full clarification on this matter within 7 days,” read the show cause notice.
According to Rajasthan government sources, Agrawal has been asked to provide “a comprehensive clarification regarding the details published in the newspapers within 7 days.
Agrawal, a 1993-batch Rajasthan-cadre IAS officer, has been placed on Awaiting Posting Order (APO) by the state government following allegations of corruption involving him and his family.
Earlier, Agrawal held key portfolios as the Additional Chief Secretary. He has served in key departments including the Industries, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), State Enterprises and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, and as the Officer on Special Duty for the Bhiwadi Integrated Development Authority.
Prashakha Mathur, a 1995-batch IPS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, was posted as Additional Director General in charge of Planning, Modernisation and Welfare.
Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a preliminary inquiry case against Agrawal and his wife over allegations regarding their immovable assets.
The Indian Express had reported that the government Friday approved an ACB investigation against Agrawal after the bureau said its assessment indicated “prima facie evidence” of alleged collusion between him and a private firm.