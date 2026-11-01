Rajasthan: Amid corruption probe, IAS officer, IPS wife issued show cause notice over assets

The Rajasthan government has issued show cause notices to senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal and his wife IPS officer Prashakha Mathur — both have been put on Awaiting Posting Order for “administrative reasons” — over allegations regarding their immovable assets.

In the notices issued by the Department of Personnel on October 30, both officers have been asked to furnish clarification within seven days.

“In the immovable property statements submitted by you online since 2021, no immovable property has been declared. However, various communications have been submitted to the State government — pursuant to the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1986 — regarding transactions involving immovable properties by you, which took place after 2021. Therefore, you are requested to provide a full clarification on this matter within 7 days,” read the show cause notice.