Shifting or shutting liquor vends in Haryana: ‘Let Gram Sabhas decide’

The Haryana government has taken an “in-principle decision” to authorise Gram Sabhas to decide on whether to shift liquor vends out of villages or close vends in their jurisdiction. It was one of the key points raised by Dushyant Chautala-led JJP during the poll-campaign in Haryana.

For the Gram Sabha to take this decision, the “quorum of the Gram Sabha meeting for passing such a resolution shall be one-tenth of its members”.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and attended by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and newly appointed ministers Monday took the decision to bring an amendment in Section 31 of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act allowing “devolution of powers to Gram Sabha to ban intoxicating liquor within the local area of a Gram Panchayat”.

“As per the decision, a Gram Sabha may, at any time, during the period commencing on first day of April and ending with the 31st day of December instead of 30th day of September of any year pass a resolution banning the opening of a liquor vend in the Sabha area from April 1 of the next year. The Cabinet also decided to extend the date of submission of their resolution in the office of Excise and Taxation Department to January 15 of the succeeding year instead of October 31 of the same year,” the Cabinet decided.

In another significant decision, the state government has decided to create a dedicated new department — the Department of Foreign Cooperation — in order to streamline and provide focus to various initiatives taken by the state government for the promotion of investment, employment for Haryana youth and welfare of NRIs/Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs).

“The department will also work to enhance international cooperation with provinces of foreign countries and engagement with cities under the sister provinces and twin cities programmes of Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. The new department will deal in formulation of country-wise strategies for promotion of investment, employment in the state, education and skill development and promotion of Haryanavi culture and welfare of Haryanavi diaspora, participation at bilateral and multilateral fora with the objective of pursuing issues of interest to the state involving cooperation in public and private sector organisation. Apart from this, the department will deal in participation in bilateral working groups with a view to promote state’s interest in foreign countries in the area of trade and investment both in-bound and out-bound in consultation with Ministry of External Affairs,” the Cabinet decided here Monday.

After the meeting, CM told mediapersons: “Haryana is recognised as one of the preferred investment destinations in the country and has remained in the forefront of foreign direct investment in the country during the last 5 years. It has emerged as one of the largest automobile hubs in the country and is emerging as base for the knowledge industry. Haryanavi diaspora has a strong presence across countries like UK, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Apart from many State level MOUs with other countries and their provinces, many cities of Haryana have already signed twin city MOUs”, the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said while interacting with the media persons after the cabinet meeting.

Special House session on Nov 26

The Cabinet also decided to convene one-day special session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha on November 26 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of adoption of Constitution of India.

Ministers’ HRA increased

Haryana government has decided to revise the House Rent Allowance admissible to the Ministers from Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000 plus Rs 20,000 to cover electricity and water charges that is totaling Rs one lakh per month by bringing amendment in Rule 10-AA of the Haryana Ministers Allowances Rules, 1972. New rules will be called the Haryana Ministers Allowances (Amendment) Rules, 2019. All allowances admissible to the ministers have been revised by the government from or after April 1, 2016 except House Rent Allowance that was last revised on June 2, 2011.

CM authorised for GST implementation

The Cabinet authorised Chief Minister to continue, for a further period of six months, for all matters pertaining to the implementation of Goods and Services Tax in the state including framing of new rules and rate of tax, amendments thereto and issue of notifications under the Act.