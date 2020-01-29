Shifting car shed out of Aarey unviable, says Uddhav-appointed committee

Asked to explore and suggest whether alternative locations were available to shift the car shed for the 33.5-km long underground Colaba-Bandra-Seepz corridor out of the green zone, the panel has found no viable alternative, sources said. (File) Asked to explore and suggest whether alternative locations were available to shift the car shed for the 33.5-km long underground Colaba-Bandra-Seepz corridor out of the green zone, the panel has found no viable alternative, sources said. (File)

A FOUR-MAN committee, appointed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last month, has recommended lifting of the stay on the construction work of the Metro Rail car shed in Mumbai’s Aarey Milk Colony.

The committee, headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Manoj Saunik, submitted its recommendations to the Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

Asked to explore and suggest whether alternative locations were available to shift the car shed for the 33.5-km long underground Colaba-Bandra-Seepz corridor out of the green zone, the panel has found no viable alternative, sources said.

But just as it has cited logistical hurdles, cost escalations, and a further delay in the underground rail’s commissioning to justify that the car shed be allowed to remain in Aarey, the committee has found merit in the argument that increased construction activity inside the Aarey Milk Colony — one of the last vestiges of green spaces in Mumbai — was impacting the rich flora and fauna in the region. It has thus recommended that the state government notify the unbuilt green areas inside the colony as a no-construction belt, preserving it like a protected forest.

The car shed project has been a battleground between environmentalists and the Mumbai Metro Rail authorities, ever since the plans were first drawn up in 2015. The battle lines were firmed up further when the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), the project’s nodal agency, in an overnight operation on October 4, 2019, felled 2,141 trees at the proposed 33-hectare site, following a Bombay High Court verdict.

The Shiv Sena, then a partner in a BJP-led state government, had lent a political voice to those protesting the felling of the trees, with Uddhav’s son Aaditya, now the state environment minister, coming out in strong opposition to the move.

On November 29, last year, a day after being sworn in as the Chief Minister, Uddhav had stayed the car shed construction work, and dropped cases filed by the police against 29 protesters.

