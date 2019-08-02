Shift to MP, will offer you security, CM Kamal Nath tells Unnao victim

Welcoming the Supreme Court order, Chief Minister Kamal Nath Friday offered security to the Unnao rape victim and her family, appealing them to shift to Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

The chief minister said that the victim and her family members should decide to settle down in MP, where the government will provide security, better treatment and future education.

“You will face no difficulties here. The government will bear all the travel expenses once the case is transferred to Delhi,” he said insinuating that Uttar Pradesh is unsafe. He said the girl will be treated as the state’s daughter and taken care of.

Meanwhile, Family members of the Unnao rape survivor on Friday told the Supreme Court that they do not want to shift the victim to New Delhi from a hospital in Lucknow. The survivor is unconscious and in a critical condition. Senior advocate V Giri told the top court that the rape survivor is unconscious and on ventilator, and her family has expressed that she be treated at a Lucknow hospital for the time being.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court expressed strong displeasure over the handling of the Unnao rape case and the road accident last Sunday which left the victim and her lawyer critically injured and her two aunts dead. It transferred all cases related to the matter from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi while ordering interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the victim and CRPF security cover for her, the family and their lawyer.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who represents Bangarmau in the UP Assembly, is the accused in the rape case and has been booked for murder in the accident case.