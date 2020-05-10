Shift Jamaatis out of village, UP BJP MLA tells admin

The MLA, Vikram Saini, said, “I want total safety of people at least in my constituency.” The MLA, Vikram Saini, said, “I want total safety of people at least in my constituency.”

BJP MLA from Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh has asked the District Magistrate to ensure that jamaatis quarantined in a mosque at Kawal village be shifted out. The MLA, Vikram Saini, said, “I want total safety of people at least in my constituency.”

“The administration quarantined around 11 Jamaatis in a mosque in Kawal village on April 27. Two of them tested positive for coronavirus and all of them are in quarantine for another two weeks, starting May 7, at the same place. Members from both communities met me and requested that I take up the issue with the authorities so that they are moved out,” Saini said over the phone.

The District Magistrate could not be reached for comment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.