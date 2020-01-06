Shift Bhim Army chief to AIIMS, no grounds to keep him in jail: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

A day after the personal doctor of Chandrashekhar Azad said that the Bhim Army Chief was being denied proper medical attention in Tihar jail and his condition could lead to a cardiac arrest, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday demanded that Chandrashekhar Azad should be shifted to AIIMS.

“There are absolutely no grounds to keep Chandrashekhar in jail, let alone to deny him medical treatment if he is unwell. He should be sent to AIIMS to be treated immediately,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted. She also said that the BJP government’s policy of “oppressing” dissent has reached a point of “cowardice”.

“The government’s policy of oppressing all expressions of dissent and protest has reached the point of cowardice. The lack of basic humanity in their actions is shameful,” Priyanka added.

The Bhim Army chief was arrested in Delhi on December 21 after he led a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jama Masjid. Since then he has been lodged in Tihar jail.

On Saturday, his personal doctor, Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, alleged that Tihar officials were denying Azad adequate medical attention. According to Dr Bhatti, a former AIIMS doctor, Azad has a medical condition in which excess blood is produced and bi-weekly phlebotomy needs to be performed, the failure of which can lead to fatal consequences.

“The last phlebotomy had been performed in the previous month. A session was due before he was arrested and it has not been carried out since then. He has begun to show symptoms in the absence of the procedure. He told Tihar officials about his condition but they keep telling him that he is fine. He is being denied proper medical follow up and this condition can lead to a cardiac arrest”, said Dr Bhatti.

Sandeep Goel, DG (Delhi Prisons), said that Azad was doing well. “We are aware of Azad’s medical history as he has been lodged in Tihar in the past. Due to his condition, he is on medication and is doing well,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App