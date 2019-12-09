Shia outfit demands inclusion in CAB cover

“We are a minority within the minorities in India… If you are taking Buddhists, Jains, Christians under the ambit of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, then you must include Shias as well,” said the board’s spokesperson Maulana Yasoob Abbas. (File) “We are a minority within the minorities in India… If you are taking Buddhists, Jains, Christians under the ambit of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, then you must include Shias as well,” said the board’s spokesperson Maulana Yasoob Abbas. (File)

The All-India Shia Personal Law Board on Sunday decided that it would request the Centre to enlarge the scope of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and include Shias in the list of communities entitled to citizenship on account of persecution in the neighbouring countries. The board also requested the Centre to review its stand on conducting a exercise to prepare a countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“We are a minority within the minorities in India… If you are taking Buddhists, Jains, Christians under the ambit of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, then you must include Shias as well,” said the board’s spokesperson Maulana Yasoob Abbas.

Abbas said the board’s representatives would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

