Shia leader Aga Hassan stopped from boarding Delhi-Tehran flight for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral, his son claims

PDP MLA Aga Muntazir Mehdi, Hassan’s son, claims immigration officials put a condition on his father’s travel, which Hassan did not accept

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readSrinagarJul 2, 2026 11:54 PM IST
Shia leader Aga Hassan stopped from boarding Delhi-Tehran flight for Khamenei funeral, his son claimsA Shia Muslim man kisses the portrait of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, displayed for sale at a market in Srinagar. (ANI Photo/File)
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Prominent Shia leader and Hurriyat Conference executive member Aga Syed Hassan Musavi was stopped from boarding a flight to Iran on Thursday by officials in New Delhi, his son claimed.

Aga Hassan had been invited to Tehran to attend the funeral of slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“He (Aga Hassan) was stopped by immigration officials in Delhi. They told him that he would be allowed to go only on the condition that he does not say anything against India’s official stance or talks about the arrests made in Kashmir,” Hassan’s son Aga Muntazir Mehdi, a PDP MLA, told The Indian Express.

“He told them that he was going only to attend the funeral and that he was not going to deliver a speech. However, he refused to agree to their condition,” Muntazir claimed.

Read | Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral: Who will represent India? Full list of government, BJP, Congress and other leaders

Muntazir further claimed that immigration officials then seized Hassan’s passport and sent a seizure memo to the Regional Passport Officer (RPO) in Srinagar.

The seizure memo, issued by Ajay Singh of the Bureau of Immigration at Indira Gandhi International Airport, said, “The passport/Travel document… issued at Srinagar in the name of Aga Syed Hassan Mosvi is seized and sent to RPO Srinagar for necessary action…”

Read | Bihar governor, MoS External Affairs to represent India at Khamenei funeral

Hassan was one of five leaders from Jammu and Kashmir invited to Tehran to attend the funeral of the Ayatollah Khamenei. The others were prominent Shia leader and MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, Shia leaders Imran Ansari and Syed Hadi, and former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti. Mufti was the only non-Shia leader from J&K invited for the funeral.

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Mufti and Ansari were allowed to board the special plane sent by the Iranian government to take invited guests from India to Tehran. Syed Hadi has not yet made the journey.

Hassan’s son, Muntazir, is a PDP legislator and represents the Budgam Assembly constituency that he won during the bypolls. Hassan has been an executive member of the moderate Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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