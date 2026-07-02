Shia leader Aga Hassan stopped from boarding Delhi-Tehran flight for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral, his son claims

A Shia Muslim man kisses the portrait of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, displayed for sale at a market in Srinagar. (ANI Photo/File)

Prominent Shia leader and Hurriyat Conference executive member Aga Syed Hassan Musavi was stopped from boarding a flight to Iran on Thursday by officials in New Delhi, his son claimed.

Aga Hassan had been invited to Tehran to attend the funeral of slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“He (Aga Hassan) was stopped by immigration officials in Delhi. They told him that he would be allowed to go only on the condition that he does not say anything against India’s official stance or talks about the arrests made in Kashmir,” Hassan’s son Aga Muntazir Mehdi, a PDP MLA, told The Indian Express.