Kashmir: Shia groups in Kargil, Valley protest Iran commander’s killing in US strike

Members of Shia community protest in Lucknow Saturday against the killing of Iran Major General Qassem Soleimani. They raised slogans against the US President, and burnt the US flag. They hailed Soleimani as a 'martyr'. Vishal Srivastav

The killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani triggered protests in Shia-dominated Kargil, in Ladakh UT, and Budgam in central Kashmir, with thousands of people taking to the streets in Kargil to protest against the US drone strike.

The protest rally in Kargil was organised by the powerful Shia organisation Jamiat-e-Ulema of Kargil. Sheikh Nazirul Mehdi, head of the Islamia School, said, “The people of Kargil are angry and sad over the US attack. Qasem Soleimani had eliminated terrorism from several countries. From his killing, it is clear that the US is in league with terrorists.”

Anti-US protests also took place at several places in Kashmir Valley. Several hundred protesters took to the streets at Magam area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district; a similar protest rally was also taken out from the main market in Budgam.

Hundreds of people also protested at Hassanabad, in Zadibal locality of Srinagar. The Shia population of the Valley have a close affinity with Iran.

