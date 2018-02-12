Follow Us:
Shia board chief Wasim Rizvi slams AIMPLB for ousting Salman Nadwi

Rizvi told The Indian Express, “When their own member Nadwi is saying AIMPLB has been captured by hardliners, what more should be said?” He said: “I will write to the PM for a ban on AIMPLB”.

Written by Maulshree Seth | Lucknow | Published: February 12, 2018 4:18:40 am
Responding to Salman Nadwi’s expulsion from All India Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Wasim Rizvi, chairman of UP Shia Central Waqf Board termed AIMPLB a “branch of terrorist organisations”. “Those so-called Muslims, who have the mindset of hardliners, are a threat to this country. Significant decisions regarding Muslims in India are being taken by terrorist organisations in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Muslim Personal Law Board is a branch of such terrorist organisations,” he said in a statement. Rizvi told The Indian Express, “When their own member Nadwi is saying AIMPLB has been captured by hardliners, what more should be said?” He said: “I will write to the PM for a ban on AIMPLB”.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, an executive member of AIMPLB, said, “We do not heed statements by a person like Wasim Rizvi.” On Nadwi’s expulsion, he said, “Clarification was sought from Nadwi. Action was taken after he said that he stands by his stand.”

