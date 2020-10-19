Raju Shetti demands compensation for farmers, threatens street agitation

Raju Shetti.

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president Raju Shetti on Sunday said the Union and state governments should immediately provide relief to the farmers who have suffered crop loss due to the heavy rainfall and floods recently.

Threatening to launch a street agitation, Shetti said: “Farmers have suffered crop loss worth Rs 50,000 crore due to the rains… The Centre is not doing enough to address the grave crisis. While it should provide 75 per cent of the relief compensation meant for the affected farmers, the rest should be provided by the state government.”

He added that NDRF should be deployed in all areas where help is needed to relocate people.

