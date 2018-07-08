Sherwood student from Punjab dies in ‘accidental firing’

A Class VII student of Nainital’s Sherwood College has died in an alleged firing incident. Aihran Singh Brar was the son of Punjab Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s brother-in-law. Initial reports said the incident took place in Udham Singh Nagar. However, Udham Singh Nagar SSP Sadanand Date said, “We were informed by the family that the incident happened near Swar village in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district. We haven’t verified this.”

Date added, “We didn’t know about the death until we received phone calls from Punjab asking about the (alleged) firing.” Rampur police said they were not aware of any such incident.

Aihran took admission in Sherwood College four years ago. The school administration told The Sunday Express that they learnt about his death through newspaper reports.

“The boy’s family hasn’t communicated anything to us. The school reopened after the summer break on July 1, but Aihran didn’t join,” the school administration told The Sunday Express.

A source close to the family said that Aihran “never said that he does not want to study there (Nainital)”.

The person said, “He was the only son. Had he expressed any intention of not studying in Nainital, his parents would have done everything as per his wishes. The family went to their Bajpur farmhouse on the way to Nainital after the boy’s summer vacations were over. His father went to bathroom and his mother was not around. At that time, the boy probably got hold of his father’s pistol and started revolving it around his finger. There was an accidental fire that claimed his life.”

Minister Randhawa told The Sunday Express, “It happened in a minute and a half. His father was telling him to put the weapon aside and not play with it. His mother asked whether she should bring bring milk for him. He told her to bring butter toast also. She was going down the stairs and this unfortunate thing happened.”

Randhawa said the boy had been studying in Nainital for four years. “Only 10 days ago, when we met at Chandigarh, I asked his family to enrol him in a school in Chandigarh, but he said he had made good friends in school at Nainital and he would only come back after completing his matric. Half an hour before the incident, he was asking my son, who is visiting the US, to bring perfume,” said Randhawa, adding that his brother-in-law is an agriculturist.

The family brought the body back to their village in Muktsar and cremated it.

