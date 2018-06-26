Shelter home sexual exploitation case: Child protection officer held in Bihar

The DCPO has rejected the charges and said he was being made a “scapegoat”. (Representational Image) The DCPO has rejected the charges and said he was being made a “scapegoat”. (Representational Image)

Muzaffarpur District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) has been arrested in connection with sexual exploitation of minor girls at shelter home run by an NGO Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, police said Monday. The DCPO has rejected the charges and said he was being made a “scapegoat”.

DCPO Ravi Raushan was arrested Sunday evening after some of the victims identified him as an accused from a photograph, Muzaffarpur SSP Harpreet Kaur told The Indian Express.

An internal report of social welfare department also questioned the DCPO’s role in the case. So far, 10 people have been arrested in the case, the SSP said.

“I am being made a scapegoat. Whenever I visited the shelter home for inspection, I was accompanied by a team of social welfare department,” Raushan told media after his arrest.

On May 31, the social welfare department had lodged a case after a social audit by TISS revealed sexual exploitation of the girls at the shelter home.

