Shelling continues at LoC, people leave, schools shut

AFTER a lull, firing from the Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Jammu region’s Poonch and Rajouri districts restarted soon after noon on Saturday. In the more than 50 incidents of firing, including mortar shelling, small-arms fire and even medium artillery targeting 80 villages along the LoC, since the IAF bombed terror camps in a pre-dawn strike on February 26, four civilians have died and 13 injured, including an Army Major.

Three members of a family were killed and the Army Major injured on Friday night when Pakistani troops opened fire at forward Indian positions and civilian areas, even while Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was being released by Pakistan at the Wagah border.

The Indian Army said it had retaliated “strongly” and “effectively”. Sources said over half-a-dozen people including several Pakistani army personnel had been killed on the Pakistani side, and five Pakistani posts destroyed. Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said Pakistan was firing mortars shells and small arms in Nowshera.

A number of families from near the LoC in Mendhar and Nowshera sectors have moved to safer places in view of the escalation between India and Pakistan following the killing of 40 CRPF personnel in a militant attack in Pulwama on February 14.

In view of the situation, Governor Satya Pal Malik’s administration has ordered closure of all schools falling within 5 km of the border. It has also identified places where border villagers would be shifted in case of further escalation.

On Saturday, the government sanctioned an additional 300 bunkers each for Poonch and Rajouri districts and ordered their speedy construction within a month, with funds released through the Rural Development Department.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Saturday visited the Nagrota-based White Knight headquarters to review operational preparedness of the troops. According to a defence ministry spokesperson, General Rawat was “briefed on own calibrated and effective response to ceasefire violations” by Pakistani troops. The Army chief, who was accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh, complimented all ranks for their high morale and valour, the spokesperson said.

On Friday, Lt General Ranbir Singh had visited the forward posts in Akhnoor sector to review the security situation. He was briefed by senior Army officers on the measures to minimise casualties.

The three members of a family who died on shelling on Friday night were Rabina Kousar, 23, her son Fazaan, 5, and daughter Shabeena, 9 months. Her husband Moamamd Younis was seriously injured. They were in their house at Jhalas in Krishna Ghati area, nearly 9 km from Poonch, when a shell landed on their roof.

Another woman, Pervaiz Akhter, 22, was injured at Salotri, sources said. In that firing, two Army personnel were injured, including Major A Vajpayee and Havildar Ajay Kumar.

On Thursday, a girl had been killed and two, including an Army personnel, injured in the Mendhar sector. Pakistani troops have been resorting to intense mortar shelling and small arms fire in Nowshera, Balakote, Mendhar, Mankote, Krishna Ghati, Gulpur and Degwar areas since Wednesday, and on Friday night, started using medium artillery in Jhalas, Salotri, Bera and nearby areas.

“The shells were landing like rains,” Basharat Hussain, a teacher in Balakot area of Poonch, said, adding that the exact damage to properties will be known only once the situation improves.