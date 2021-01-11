Shekhawat: Bengal needs to regain its anti-injustice DNA

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday said Bengal needs to regain its “DNA” of opposing injustice.

The minister was here to award the Vivekananda Seva Samman to businessman Banwari Lal Soti for serving society with utmost commitment.

The ceremony was organised by Shri Barabazar Kumar Sabha Library on the occasion of World Hindi Day.

Expressing concern about the state of affairs in Bengal, Shekhawat said, “The people of Bengal have always been among the first to raise their voice against injustices. It is now upon the people to restore that DNA. The same Bengal that has made every Indian proud with its contributions in the development of the country, the same Bengal that has given birth to many great personalities is where today a person cannot express his views with freedom. One may not even raise the slogan of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the road.”

The minister said the role of an institution such as the Barabazar Kumar Sabha and the youth was important.