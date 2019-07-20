Sheila Dikshit, three-time Delhi CM, passes away

Former Delhi chief minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away at a private hospital in Delhi on Saturday, a family member confirmed to The Indian Express. She was 81. The three-time CM was admitted at Escorts hospital in the morning.
Dikshit was not feeling well and was rushed to Escorts hospital in the morning and slipped into coma following which she passed away, according to the family member. Read in Bangla and Malayalam
A host of political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, condoled the demise of Dikshit.
'Had family relations with her, she played crucial role in Delhi's development', says BJP's Vijay Goel
Congress leader Ajay Maken: "Delhi can never forget her contribution"
Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences, says Sheila Dikshit was a beloved daughter of Congress Party
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu: "She was a good administrator"
Congress leader DK Shivakumar: "One of the best CM's India has seen"
Former PM Manmohan Singh: "Country has lost a dedicated Congress leader of masses"
In a statement today, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said, "I am shocked to hear the sudden passing away of Smt Shiela Dixit. In her death the country has lost a dedicated Congress Leader of the masses. People of Delhi will always remember her contribution to the development during her three tenure as Chief Minister of Delhi."
V K Singh says "Sheila Dikshit contributed immensely to Delhi's development'
PM Modi: Sheila Dikshit made noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development
Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah: "Always known her as warm and affectionate lady"
President Ram Nath Kovind: "Her term as CM was a period of momentous transformation for Delhi"
'Sheila Dikshit transformed face of Delhi': Congress condoles demise of three-time CM
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh: "A political era has passed away with her"
Condolences pour in, Kejriwal says 'huge loss for Delhi'
Sheila Dikshit passes away at 81
