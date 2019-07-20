Sheila Dikshit, three-time Delhi CM, passes away

Former Delhi chief minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away at a private hospital in Delhi on Saturday, a family member confirmed to The Indian Express. She was 81. The three-time CM was admitted at Escorts hospital in the morning.

Dikshit was not feeling well and was rushed to Escorts hospital in the morning and slipped into coma following which she passed away, according to the family member. Read in Bangla and Malayalam

A host of political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, condoled the demise of Dikshit.