Sheikh Hasina to inaugurate Bangladesh Bhavan today, her minister oversees preparations

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would inaugurate the Bangladesh Bhavan during her visit to the campus for the university’s convocation on Friday. (AP Photo/File) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would inaugurate the Bangladesh Bhavan during her visit to the campus for the university’s convocation on Friday. (AP Photo/File)

Bangladesh culture minister Asaduzzaman Noor on Thursday oversaw preparations ahead of Bangladesh Bhavan’s inauguration at Visva Bharati University. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would inaugurate the bhavan during her visit to the campus for the university’s convocation on Friday.

A replica of ‘Padma Boat’, which Rabindranath Tagore used during his frequent visits across undivided Bengal, would be exhibited at the bhavan’s ground floor museum. It will be among several displayed things at the museum that Tagore had used in now what is Bangladesh.

“We cannot imagine either West Bengal or Bangladesh without Rabindranath Tagore. He was our inspiration from the language movement (against the imposition of Urdu in erstwhile East Pakistan) to the liberation war (against Pakistan it triggered),’’ he said.

He said the bhavan will be dedicated to Tagore’s memory and his Bangladesh connection. “…some of his finest works were created in places such as Shilaidaha, Kusthia, Patisar, and Shahzadpur, which are now in Bangladesh,” Noor told The Indian Express.

Graphic designer Tarik Sujat said the museum has been divided into four zones. “Zone I is dedicated to the pre-historic period of undivided Bengal. Zone II will chronicle phases of the language movement. Zone III will bring alive memories of our liberation war. Zone IV will educate visitors about Rabindra in Bangladesh,’’ he said. He said they have got artifacts for the museum from Bangladesh’s archaeological department and photographs from their collection.

“The museum will also exhibit the heritage and cultural history of Bengal,” said Sujat, who was tasked along with architect Ehsan Khan to complete the installations and implement the project. Hasina had in 2011 announced the setting up of the bhavan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App