Will India send Sheikh Hasina back? MEA responds to Bangladesh return reports

India has said there is no change in its position regarding former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s reported plans to return to Dhaka. The Ministry of External Affairs said that any request for her extradition would be dealt with as a legal matter.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to questions on the issue, said, “There is no change in our approach to the matter. Any extradition matter is a legal issue, and it will be dealt with accordingly.”

This comes days after sources close to 78-year-old Awami League leader, Hasina said that she is preparing to return to Bangladesh in an attempt to revive her party after nearly two years in exile.