Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Sheikh Hasina India Visit Live: ‘With friendship, you can solve any problem,’ says Bangladesh PM

Sheikh Hasina India Visit Live: PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina are set to discuss issues related to trade, connectivity and defence today. India and Bangladesh are likely to sign pacts on water sharing on the Kushiyara river, training and IT cooperation in Railways, science, space and media cooperation.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: September 6, 2022 9:34:26 am
Sheikh Hasina India Visit Live: A day after she arrived in India for a four-day visit, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday morning. She was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “India is our friend. Whenever I come to India, it’s a pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our Liberation War. We have a friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other,” she told reporters. Speaking about her upcoming talks with PM Modi, she added: “With friendship, you can solve any problem. So, we always do that.”

Explained |As Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties: the achievements and the irritants

The two Prime Ministers are set to discuss issues related to trade, connectivity and defence today. India and Bangladesh are likely to sign pacts on water sharing on the Kushiyara river, training and IT cooperation in Railways, science, space and media cooperation.

Within hours of her arrival, Sheikh Hasina met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed issues of bilateral interest and importance, sources said. “Delighted to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh this evening. The warmth and frequency of our leadership level contacts is a testimony to our close neighbourly partnership,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting. On Thursday, Hasina is scheduled to travel to Ajmer to visit Moinuddin Chishti’s dargah. Hasina, who is accompanied by senior ministers, will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Live Blog

09:30 (IST)06 Sep 2022
09:26 (IST)06 Sep 2022
09:23 (IST)06 Sep 2022
09:22 (IST)06 Sep 2022
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a four-day tour to India. (FILE/PIC)

As Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties: the achievements and the irritants

As Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in New Delhi on a four-day visit to India on Monday (September 5), the long-standing, unresolved dispute over the sharing of the waters of the Teesta is back in the news.

The issue of water-sharing remains a key irritant in the bilateral relationship that has otherwise been strengthened significantly under the leadership of Prime Minister Hasina and her Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

