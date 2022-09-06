Sheikh Hasina India Visit Live: ‘With friendship, you can solve any problem,’ says Bangladesh PM

Sheikh Hasina Live: India and Bangladesh are likely to sign pacts on water sharing on the Kushiyara river, training and IT cooperation in Railways, science, space and media cooperation.

Sheikh Hasina India Visit Live: A day after she arrived in India for a four-day visit, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday morning. She was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “India is our friend. Whenever I come to India, it’s a pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our Liberation War. We have a friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other,” she told reporters. Speaking about her upcoming talks with PM Modi, she added: “With friendship, you can solve any problem. So, we always do that.”

Explained | As Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties: the achievements and the irritants The two Prime Ministers are set to discuss issues related to trade, connectivity and defence today. India and Bangladesh are likely to sign pacts on water sharing on the Kushiyara river, training and IT cooperation in Railways, science, space and media cooperation. Within hours of her arrival, Sheikh Hasina met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed issues of bilateral interest and importance, sources said. “Delighted to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh this evening. The warmth and frequency of our leadership level contacts is a testimony to our close neighbourly partnership,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting. On Thursday, Hasina is scheduled to travel to Ajmer to visit Moinuddin Chishti’s dargah. Hasina, who is accompanied by senior ministers, will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.