Government to House panel: Sheikh Hasina not allowed to conduct political activities from India

In the wake of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s recent remarks that she might return to Bangladesh by the end of this year, the government has told a Parliamentary panel that the former Bangladesh PM is not permitted to conduct political activities from India.

On Thursday, Bangladesh Law Minister M Asaduzzaman said that Hasina is likely to be arrested instantly on her return from India.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs told the panel, “The extradition request (sent by Dhaka for Hasina) is being examined by the competent authorities of the Government of India in accordance with applicable law and established procedures.”