Government to House panel: Sheikh Hasina not allowed to conduct political activities from India

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 04:04 AM IST
In the wake of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s recent remarks that she might return to Bangladesh by the end of this year, the government has told a Parliamentary panel that the former Bangladesh PM is not permitted to conduct political activities from India.
On Thursday, Bangladesh Law Minister M Asaduzzaman said that Hasina is likely to be arrested instantly on her return from India.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs told the panel, “The extradition request (sent by Dhaka for Hasina) is being examined by the competent authorities of the Government of India in accordance with applicable law and established procedures.”
The Committee – led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor — noted that Hasina’s stay and India’s approach in this regard is guided by “its civilisational ethos and humanitarian tradition of offering refuge to individuals facing circumstances of grave distress or existential threat”.
The panel noted that while extending such humanitarian consideration, India has strictly adhered to the principle that no political activity is directed against any other country from our territory.
In its latest report on the ‘Future of India-Bangladesh Relationship’, the Committee recommended that “the government should continue to uphold its principled and humanitarian approach… while ensuring that such situations are managed with due sensitivity”.
The parliamentary committee also sought an early normalisation of visa processing for Bangladeshi nationals, expressing concern that reduced visa processing volumes for Bangladesh nationals harm public perception and bilateral ties. India resumed tourist visa services for Bangladeshi nationals on June 28, 2026, ending a two-year suspension that began in July 2024 following political unrest and security concerns.
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With the Ganga Water Treaty of 1996 between India and Bangladesh set to expire this year, the panel has urged the government to initiate discussions with Dhaka “without further delay”.
Noting that the treaty is set to expire in 2026 and that bilateral discussions on its renewal had not yet commenced, the committee has recommended early initiation of renewal discussions, guided by updated hydrological data and climate change projections, and in consultation with the state governments of West Bengal and Bihar, the report said.
The committee also recommended that the MEA should continue to prioritise the protection of minorities in Bangladesh as a core element of its diplomatic engagement.