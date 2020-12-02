Sheetal Amte-Karajgi’s death: Police, civic officials refuse to divulge postmortem findings

THE police and civic officials refused to divulge any details of the postmortem report of Sheetal Amte-Karajgi. (Representational Image)

THE police and civic officials refused to divulge any details of the postmortem report of Sheetal Amte-Karajgi, granddaughter of late social activist Baba Amte, who died at Anandwan, the world famous leprosy asylum set up by Amte at Warora in Chandrapur district, on Monday.

Sheetal (39) was in conflict with her brother Kaustubh (43) over control of Amte family’s projects at Warora and Somnath in Chandrapur district. Sheetal had opposed his inclusion in the Maharogi Seva Samiti (MSS) trust that runs the project. Kaustubh had resigned from the trust about five years ago following accusations of irregularities by Sheetal. Seniors in the family, including father Vikas and uncle Prakash Amte, as well as other trustees had been insisting on taking him back.

No official was forthcoming on the second consecutive day to speak about the findings of the post-mortem conducted at Chandrapur District Hospital on Monday. Collector Vijay Gulhane said, “They will divulge the findings after forensic experts give their opinion.”

The room of her residence at Anandwan in which Sheetal was found dead was locked from the inside. Her husband was away in office. The door had to be broken open. She was declared dead after being rushed to the district hospital. Deputy Superintendent of Police Nilesh Pande said, “The door had to be broken since it was bolted from inside. We have found some syringes and a lot of medicines and we need to establish whether those syringes were used by her. That will take some time.”

Police have seized some electronic gadgets from her room. Responding to unconfirmed reports that it was a case of death by suicide, the police on Monday had said no “suicide note” has been found. It has also emerged that Sheetal had apparently applied for a firearm licence sometime back but her application was rejected. “The Bhamragad police in Gadchiroli rejected the application,” Pande said, refusing to specify the period when the application was made and rejected.

Gadchiroli District Law Officer Harish Bambole, however, said, “As far as I know there was no application by her name with us for firearm.”

Gadchiroli Collector Dipak Singla said, “The application comes to the Collector first. The Collector seeks police opinion. If the police reject the plea after assessing the threat perception, then the Collector office doesn’t process it further.”

Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal said, “I am not aware of any such application.”

Pande, however, maintained “we have documents that show she had applied for firearm but her plea was rejected”.

