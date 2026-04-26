‘Sheeshmahal 2’ pics sourced from Pinterest? AAP factchecks Kejriwal’s residence pictures shared by BJP

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A fresh altercation erupted between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after Delhi minister Parvesh Verma shared images of Kejriwal’s 95, Lodhi Estate residence, at a press conference, accusing the former Delhi Chief Minister of turning his official accommodation into a “Sheesh Mahal Part 2”.
Hours later, the ex-CM Atishi rejected the accusations, calling out the saffron party for presenting the house’s “fake” pictures, taken off Pinterest, a digital ‘pinboard’ on which social media users post images.
In a strongly worded post on X, she said false claims were being spread using random images from the internet.
“Today, BJP minister Parvesh Varma called the entire media to show pictures of Arvind Kejriwal’s so-called new house… but the funny thing is that these pictures aren’t of Kejriwal ji’s house, but downloaded from ‘Pinterest’!” Atishi wrote.
आज बीजेपी के मंत्री @p_sahibsingh जी ने पूरी मीडिया को बुलाकर अरविंद केजरीवाल जी के तथाकथित नए घर की तस्वीरें दिखाई… लेकिन मज़े की बात ये है कि ये तस्वीरें केजरीवाल जी के घर की नहीं, बल्कि ‘Pinterest’ से डाउनलोड की गई हैं!
क्या दिन आ गए हैं इनके – जब केजरीवाल जी के खिलाफ कुछ… https://t.co/Fc8zTBF5lQ
— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 25, 2026
“What times these have become for them – when they can’t find anything against Kejriwal ji, they’re making false claims based on images picked up from the internet,” she said.
The former Delhi CM also took a dig at Verma, stating that the Delhi minister could have used artificial intelligence (AI)instead.
‘One major reason for AAP’s loss in Delhi was Sheesh Mahal,’ says Raghav Chadha
Former AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who defected to the BJP, accused Kejriwal of turning his official accommodation into a “Sheesh Mahal Part 2”.
Kejriwal moved into his new government-provided home in Lodhi Estate on Friday.
Chadha claimed it was the controversy over the so-called Sheesh Mahal that had led to the AAP’s defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls last year.
“…[Now] Sheesh Mahal Part Two has come to Delhi. Some pictures of it have surfaced. If there was one major reason for the Aam Aadmi Party’s loss in the Delhi elections, Sheesh Mahal was one of them… Not even a year has passed since the Delhi elections, and Sheesh Mahal Part Two has come. I wonder how the few remaining good workers of the Aam Aadmi Party will respond when people in the streets and localities ask them questions about Sheesh Mahal,” Chadha, who led an exodus of seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs to the BJP on Friday, said.
The BJP has been referring to the 6 Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines, bungalow that was allotted to then-CM Kejriwal in 2015, as “Sheesh Mahal”, pointing to the “extravagant luxuries” on the premises.
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