‘Sheeshmahal 2’ pics sourced from Pinterest? AAP factchecks Kejriwal’s residence pictures shared by BJP

A fresh altercation erupted between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after Delhi minister Parvesh Verma shared images of Kejriwal’s 95, Lodhi Estate residence, at a press conference, accusing the former Delhi Chief Minister of turning his official accommodation into a “Sheesh Mahal Part 2”.

Hours later, the ex-CM Atishi rejected the accusations, calling out the saffron party for presenting the house’s “fake” pictures, taken off Pinterest, a digital ‘pinboard’ on which social media users post images.

In a strongly worded post on X, she said false claims were being spread using random images from the internet.