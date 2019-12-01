Sheena Bora murder case: Court reserves order on Indrani’s bail plea

A special CBI court on Saturday reserved its order on a bail plea filed by Indrani Mukerjea, who is facing trial for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora. Judge J C Jagdale of the Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court is likely to pass the order on December 10.

Advertising

Seeking bail on the ground that she is suffering from neurological complications, Mukerjea has claimed that she could soon die unless she receives treatment. This being her fourth attempt at seeking bail, Mukerjea has alleged that her condition is “irreversible” and is causing her health to deteriorate rapidly.

On Saturday, Mukerjea’s lawyer Tanveer Ahmed again stressed on the fact that she suffers from a “terminal illness” and that she has suffered frequent blackouts since she had last applied for bail.

The CBI has opposed the bail pleas on the ground that Mukerjea may influence witnesses if allowed to leave prison. The prosecution has also relied on Mukerjea’s medical reports to counter her claims of being critically ill.

Mukerjea is facing trial along with her former husbands Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna for Bora’s murder. All three were arrested in 2015 along with her driver Shyamwar Rai, who has since turned an approver in the case.