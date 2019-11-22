Sheena Bora murder case: Court rejects Peter’s plea for transfer to special cell

A SPECIAL court on Thursday rejected an application filed by Peter Mukerjea, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, seeking to be shifted back to a special cell from the barracks of Arthur Road jail.

Advertising

Mukerjea, who recently underwent bypass surgery, has said he was recently shifted from a special cell — where he was lodged after his surgery — and sent to the barracks, where he has to share his cell with others, which could adversely affect his health.

Opposing his bail application on medical grounds, the CBI had submitted that utmost care was being taken of Mukerjea to ensure he does not contract any infection. It added that he was kept in a separate special cell, which had adequate facilities and ventilation.

On Mukerjea’s plea that he be shifted again to the special cell, Special Judge J C Jagdale said that since prison authorities are responsible for shifting inmates within the jail and that of their safety and care, the court cannot pass an administrative order giving them such directions.

Mukerjea has been in custody since 2015 after he was arrested by the CBI for his alleged role in the conspiracy to murder Bora, the daughter of his former wife Indrani Mukerjea in 2012.