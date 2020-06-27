Sheena Bora murder case: CBI opposes Indrani Mukherjea’s bail plea

Indrani Mukerjea is facing trial for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. (File) Indrani Mukerjea is facing trial for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. (File)

THE CBI has opposed the interim bail plea filed by Indrani Mukerjea, who is facing trial for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. Mukerjea, lodged in Byculla women’s jail, had sought temporary bail citing the Covid-19 outbreak, stating that she is vulnerable to the virus given her medical history. Mukerjea had also cited the high-powered committee’s guidelines which had suggested categories of prisoners who can be released to decongest overcrowded prisons.

The CBI opposed the plea stating that she is the main accused in the case. “The gravity of the allegation, role of the accused in the crime and the clinching evidence on record against the applicant will disentitle her even for availing temporary bail…” the reply filed by the CBI on Friday states. It further said that the trial, which has been stalled since the lockdown, is in progress and some material witnesses are yet to be examined. The CBI claims that Mukerjea may influence them if released.

The CBI also claims that Mukerjea, who is a British national, may abscond if released. It also said that the jail authorities have taken proper care to protect prisoners and medical facilities are available in jail. The CBI also said that Mukerjea has no major health issues which will put her at risk of Covid-19. The court will hear arguments on the plea next week.

Meanwhile, in the detailed order rejecting bail to Mukerjea’s co-accused and former husband, Sanjeev Khanna, the special court said that while inmates of Arthur Road jail, where he is lodged, were infected, they have recovered. “As per information, none of these positive patients are showing any sign of severity of Covid-19. It is material to note that there is no case of death due to Covid-19 in Arthur Road jail.

This indicates that the recovery rate of Covid-19 positive patients in Arthur Road jail is better than the rate of recovery in other parts of Mumbai,” the court said in its order. It further said that 30 inmates who are yet to recover have been kept separately in quarantine.

