Sheena Bora murder case: CBI denies Indrani’s plea for lie-detector test

The CBI has denied the request of Indrani Mukerjea to undergo a polygraph test in connection with the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012.

Filing a reply to her application on Monday, the CBI denied the request saying “Indrani’s consent was sought for lie detector test at initial stages of the investigation and she had refused for the same.”

Her lie detector test will not be useful at this stage, as it would not be of much help in terms of evidence value, the probe agency said. Last month, Indrani had offered to undergo the test “in the name of justice”.

In her handwritten application, Indrani said she had refused to consent to the polygraph test in 2015 because she was “under tremendous pressure” but is willing to undergo it now that she is more “emotionally settled”.

Sheena, 24, was allegedly killed by Indrani with the help of others in a car in April 2012. The incident came to light in August 2015 after Indrani’s then driver Shyamvar Rai, who was arrested for possessing a firearm, disclosed it.

Indrani, Rai and Sanjeev Khanna — Indrani’s former husband — were arrested for allegedly killing Sheena. Later, former media baron Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being part of a conspiracy to kill Sheena over her relationship with Rahul, Peter’s son from his first marriage. On November 2015, Peter was subjected to a polygraph test by the CBI. Indrani is currently lodged in Women’s Byculla jail in Mumbai, while Peter was lodged in a high-security barrack at Arthur Road Jail.