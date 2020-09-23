Sheena Bora murder case: Approver Shyamvar Rai’s bail rejected again

The court had said that as an approver, he is not entitled for bail until the end of the trial unless there are some “extraordinary circumstances”. (Representational)

A special CBI court on Tuesday rejected the interim bail application of Shyamvar Rai, the former driver of Indrani Mukerjea, who has turned an approver in the alleged murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora.

Rai, who has been behind bars since 2015, had sought interim bail for 45 days. Special Judge J C Jagdale rejected the application.

Lodged in Thane jail, Rai had moved a similar plea in July seeking to be released on interim bail citing the high-powered committee set up by the state government on the instructions of the Supreme Court to decongest prisons amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

While rejecting the plea, the court had then said that Rai is not an accused in the case but an approver since he sought to become a prosecution witness for the CBI. The court had said that as an approver, he is not entitled for bail until the end of the trial unless there are some “extraordinary circumstances”.

The court had also said that so far, 67 witnesses have deposed in the trial and there is a possibility that Rai may be called for gathering further evidence again by the prosecution or the defence, representing Indrani as well as her co-accused and former husbands – Sanjeev Khanna, who is in Arthur Road jail and Peter Mukerjea, who is out on bail since March.

The CBI has claimed that it was Rai’s arrest in 2015, allegedly with an illegal firearm, that the murder of Bora – which had occurred in April 2012 – had come to light. Rai, during his deposition before the trial court, had claimed that he had participated in the murder, which was carried out by Indrani, along with Khanna, in conspiracy with Peter.

