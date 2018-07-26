Sheena Bora case: Indrani wanted to kill me too, Mekhail tells court

The CBI has also charged Indrani with attempt to murder, alleging that she had attempted to also kill Mekhail. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi/File) The CBI has also charged Indrani with attempt to murder, alleging that she had attempted to also kill Mekhail. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi/File)

Mekhail Bora, while deposing as a prosecution witness in the alleged murder case of his sister Sheena Bora on Wednesday told the court that he believed that his mother had plans to kill him too. Mekhail said he got suspicious after he felt dizzy on two at least occasions when consumed drinks offered by Indrani Mukerjea, the main accused in the murder case.

Mekhail said it first happened when he was to visit Mumbai from Guwahati and was offered a drink by Sanjeev Khanna, Indrani’s former husband. Khanna is also an accused in the case. The CBI has also charged Indrani with attempt to murder, alleging that she had attempted to also kill Mekhail. The second time, in April 2012, the month Sheena was allegedly killed, Mekhail said he got suspicious when he felt dizzy after two drinks. “In 2014, when Indrani came to Guwahati, she called me to the hotel she was staying in, she offered me a drink. Because of what happened twice before, I did not initially take the drink. But, just to find out why I experience such a thing only when drinking with Indrani, I had it and felt dizzy again. I began sweating in the AC room. I left and the next day, I was admitted to hospital,” Mekhail said.

Indrani visited him and said she had found a job for him in Mumbai. She said she had decided to send her parents to an old-age home. When he asked her about the details, she did not have anything to say. After Indrani’s arrest in 2015, Mekhail said he got to know Sheena was murdered. “…When I think of the day in April 2012… I feel that she had already done something to Sheena and they (Indrani, Khanna) were conspiring to kill me. If I had more drinks… I would not be here,” he said. The deposition will go on Thursday.

