Sheena Bora case: Two witnesses mix up facts

In the Sheena Bora murder case, two witnesses who deposed to provide evidence pertaining to main accused Indrani Mukerjea, mixed up facts on Friday. The first witness was a 78-year-old saree shop owner from Worli and the second was a 28-year-old bag seller from Dadar. As per CBI, during investigation, Indrani had led the police to these two shops, from where she allegedly bought sarees to drape around her daughter Sheena Bora while disposing of her body and two bags to be used in the process in April 2012.

The two witnesses had told the CBI that in 2015, the police had approached them with Indrani and they had recognised her to be the woman who had come to their shop earlier to buy sarees and bags.

During his deposition on Friday, saree shop owner Dharam Jain told the court that a woman had come to his shop and introduced herself as Sheena Bora. He further told the court that he had sold two sarees to her, three-and-a-half years ago. Jain pointed to Indrani present in the courtroom and had said she was the same woman who had visited his shop and introduced herself as Sheena Bora.

In his earlier statement, he had said the woman was Indrani and he had remembered her face as “she looked rich and was unlike the usual customers” at the shop. During cross-examination by Indrani’s advocates, Sudeep Pasbola and Gunjan Mangla, Jain told the court that he did not have any receipt or document to show that he had sold the sari on that day.

The second witness, Ansari Masluddin, told the court that when the police approached him in August 2015, he had identified Indrani Mukerjea, to be the woman who had bought two big bags from him. On being asked when were the bags bought by Indrani, he told the court that it was in 2015.

According to the CBI, Indrani had bought large suitcases in April 2012 as she had conspired to kill both her children, Sheena and Mekhail, and planned to dispose of their bodies in them.

He said he had helped Indrani put the bags in the boot of her car and he remembered her as it was rare that someone bought two big bags from their footpath stall. During cross-examination, the witness told the court that the police had not asked him about the colour, size or make of the bags.

As many as 10 witnesses have deposed so far in the case.

