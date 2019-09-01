Sheena Bora case: Skeleton exhumed from Raigad of woman aged 21 to 25 years, claims expert

A MEDICAL expert, who had examined the skeleton exhumed from a village in Raigad in 2015 alleged to be Sheena Bora’s, identified bones including the skull before the court on Saturday and said it belonged to a female between 21 and 25 years of age. Sheena was 24 at the time of her alleged murder in 2012.

Advertising

S C Mohite, head of department of forensic medicine at BYL Nair Hospital, identified the skull, mandible or lower jaw, humerus or long bone in the upper arm and other bones shown to him. He told the court that the mandible was of a female of over 17 years of age and the humerus belonged to a female, who was aged more than 19 years.

The CBI claims that in 2012, Sheena was murdered by her mother Indrani Mukerjea along with her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna and her former driver, Shyamvar Rai, who has turned an approver in the case, in conspiracy with her husband, Peter Mukerjea. The case came to light in 2015 when Rai was arrested in a separate case and revealed about the alleged murder during the probe. The witness deposition will continue next week.