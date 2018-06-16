Sheena Bora case: Shyamvar Rai produced in court, pleads for bail

Shyamvar Rai pleads guilty in Sheena Bora murder case. (File) Shyamvar Rai pleads guilty in Sheena Bora murder case. (File)

In the Sheena Bora murder case, accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai was produced before a special CBI court Friday where he pleaded to be released on bail. Rai, who was arrested in August 2015, had sent a handwritten application for bail in April from Thane central jail, where he is lodged. The court, earlier this week, had directed that Rai be produced before it for hearing on his bail application.

In the absence of any lawyer representing him, Rai stepped into the witness box to make submissions regarding his bail plea. With folded hands, Rai broke into tears before Special Judge J C Jagdale. “Mera parivar mushkil mey hai. Koi madat karne wala nahi hai. (My family is in trouble, there is no one to help),” Rai told the court.

He also said that since his arrest, his wife has been working but it is difficult to take care of their two children. “Our house rent has to be paid. If I am released on bail, I will find myself a job and take care of my two children,” Rai told the court.

The court told him that an apprehension regarding releasing him on bail was the possible threat to his life, while the trial was underway. “The threat to my life will remain even after the trial is over. Now, at least I can be released and find employment to take care of my family,” Rai told the court.

Special CBI counsel Kavita Patil told the court that Rai’s bail application has been forwarded to the CBI head office and a reply will be filed by next week. She also said that they will be examining the legal provisions on whether bail can be granted to approvers pending trial.

The court is likely to hear the plea next week. The trial against the other three accused — Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna and husband Peter Mukerjea — is ongoing with fourth prosecution witness being examined currently.

