Sheena Bora case: I wasn’t friends with Mukherjeas, says Bharti during cross-examination

In the Sheena Bora murder case, IPS officer Deven Bharti on Tuesday told the court that there was no friendship between him and Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, the main accused in the case.

Bharti was answering a question put up during his cross-examination by defence advocates. During the last hearing, Bharti had told the court that in 2002, when he was in the Foreigner Regional Registration Office, he had met the duo, as they would come there for visa extension. On Tuesday, he told the court that he did not remember when they had first met.

Bharti is currently Mumbai’s Jt Commissioner of Police (Law and Order). According to the CBI, after the alleged murder, Indrani and Peter contacted Bharti, asking him to find the location of a relative based on a number. Bharti told the court that he had not met them personally when this request was made. He was also asked regarding a number he had spoken on (the defence claims it to be Indrani’s) in April and July 2012. Bharti said that he did not recollect and that it may have been for finding the location. Bharti was asked if he had disclosed to anyone regarding the 2012 request by the Mukerjeas after the murder came to light in 2015.

Bharti said he had told police officer Nitin Akaknure. He said that he had not told the investigating officer but responded in the affirmative when asked if he had told the then Mumbai Police Commissioner, Rakesh Maria. Bharti, however, said he did not recollect when he had told about this to Maria. The cross examination was concluded.

