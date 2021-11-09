Sheel Vardhan Singh appointed CISF DG, Atul Karwal is new NDRF chief

The government on Tuesday announced the appointment of chiefs of two key Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). These are the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) — which has been without a regular chief since May 25 when its then chief Subodh Jaiswal was appointed as CBI Director — and, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which currently has IPS officer SN Pradhan as its chief.

Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau Sheel Vardhan Singh has been appointed as the new CISF DG, while National Police Academy Director Atul Karwal has been appointed as the NDRF DG.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment of Shri Sheel Vardhan Singh, IPS (BH: 86) Special Director in lB to the post of DG, CISF in Level-17 of the pay matrix from the date of joining the post and up to 31.08.2023 i.e. date of his superannuation or till further orders whichever is earlier,” the government order in case of CISF said.

Another order said the ACC had approved appointment of “Atul Karwal, IPS (GJ: 88) presently working as Director, SVP NPA in Level-16 of the pay matrix to the post of Director General, NDRF by temporarily upgrading the post of Director General, NDRF to the level of DG on personal basis for a period of two years from the date of joining the post or till further orders, whichever is earlier.”

While Singh is an IPS officer of the Bihar cadre, Karwal is from Gujarat Cadre.

Sources said the orders indicate that SN Pradhan may now be appointed as regular DG of the Narcotics Control Bureau. He is currently holding additional charge as NDRF DG.