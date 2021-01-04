Shed arrogance, repeal laws, says Cong; asks SC to intervene

On the eve of the next round of talks between government and farmer unions, the Congress on Sunday asked the government to shed its arrogance and repeal the three farm laws. The party also asked the Supreme Court to intervene and “suspend the laws”, saying that kicking the bucket down the road will hurt the cause of justice.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi said India has not seen such an arrogant government before as it is turning a blind eye to the suffering of the farmers, who had been protesting in the cold for the last 39 days.

“The callousness of the government towards the agitation has resulted in over 50 farmers losing their lives. Some have died of suicide because of the government’s indifference. But neither has their decision moved the heartless Modi government nor has any of its ministers uttered a word of consolation,” Sonia said in a statement.

Calling the Modi government the most arrogant regime since Independence which cannot see the suffering of the annadatas (farmers), leave alone the people, she said “it seems this government’s main agenda is just to ensure the profits of a handful of industrialists”.

“There is still time, the Modi government should leave the arrogance of power and immediately withdraw the three black laws unconditionally to end the agitation of the farmers who are dying in the cold and rain. This is Rajdharma and a true tribute to the farmers who have lost their lives,” she said.

The Modi government, she said, should remember that democracy means protecting the interests of the people. “In a democracy, governments and their leaders who ignore the sentiments of the people will not last long. It has now become clear that the farmers and workers will not bow before the central government’s policy to tire them and make them flee.”

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma asked the Supreme Court to step in. “It is almost 18 days since it (SC) gave a glimmer of hope by promising to set up an impartial panel for negotiations. It is time the Court makes an effective intervention as custodians of the Constitution. It should suspend these laws. Petitions are pending before them… Kicking the bucket down the road will hurt the cause of justice,” he said.

“Farmers have been fighting for their rights and justice for the last 38 days. Tens of thousands have been camping on the borders of Delhi in bitter cold and rain. Dozens have died but the government remains adamant and unmoved by their plight,” he said.

CPI general secretary D Raja too asked the government to be sincere in the talks. “Talks for the sake of talks will not produce any results. The government must be sincere and should be sensitive.”