An Adivasi activist from Jharkhand allegedly died by suicide during a Facebook livestream where she could be heard speaking about her grievances and talking to the area police station inspector over the phone, in Ranchi on Friday.

Nisha Bhagat, aged around 38, was vocal about tribal religion and Adivasi rights. During her livestream, which lasted for around 10 minutes, she appeared distressed and described herself as being alone and fighting for the community single-handedly. She also said that the system had failed her in her fight against land mafia.

Bhagat was vocal against the conversion of Adivasis and supported the demand for the delisting of tribals who have converted to Christianity or Islam from the Scheduled Tribes list.

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While the exact reason behind the extreme step could not be ascertained yet, Bhagat appeared angered by online trolling and the word “dalal” (broker) used against her. In the video, she said that she had no connection with anyone and was not associated with any particular group. However, in the video, she also expressed disappointment with the RSS and the BJP, saying that despite expecting their support, they had never stood by her.

Jharkhand tribal activist Nisha Bhagat died in Ranchi after a Facebook Live session Jharkhand tribal activist Nisha Bhagat died in Ranchi after a Facebook Live session

During the livestream, she called up the inspector of Pithoria police station and told him that she was live on Facebook and would take her life. She also questioned why the robbery case at her house had not been solved and why those allegedly harassing her had not been identified or apprehended.

Details of the robbery were not clear yet.

After she informed the inspector that she was live on social media, he reportedly disconnected the call. Some time later, police reached the spot and rushed Bhagat to RIMS hospital, where she was declared dead.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its criticism of the state government and police following the death of Bhagat. BJP state president Aditya Sahu raised serious questions over the role of Pithoria police station and the state government, demanding immediate action and the arrest of the police personnel found responsible in the matter.

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Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi expressed deep sorrow over the death and held Chief Minister Hemant Soren responsible for the incident, alleging that the state government had no control over crime and was protecting land brokers and mafias.

Marandi alleged that Bhagat was driven to suicide due to a lack of administrative support despite repeatedly raising her concerns. He said that she had informed the police about her situation during her livestream shortly before her death, but no action was taken.

He demanded the arrest of the police officers concerned and those whose names Bhagat mentioned in the video. He also called for a CBI investigation into the entire matter.

Ranchi Rural SP Gaurav Goswami told The Indian Express that Bhagat was live on Facebook for around 10 minutes and had also called several people, including her parents, before her death. He said the police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and were also checking whether she had filed any complaints or cases at Pithoria police station.

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The SP said the incident took place around 12.30 pm. He said the police would be in a position to comment further on the case after the post-mortem examination.

The Indian Express also tried to contact the Pithoria police station in-charge but could not reach him for comment.

Bhagat’s death has triggered grief among members of the Adivasi community as well as social organisations.